    business Newscompanies News

    Sun Pharma Earnings Preview: Hopes from Specialty Sales to offset weak Taro earnings

    By Ekta Batra   | Hormaz Fatakia

    India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharma Ltd. reports its September quarter earnings on Tuesday, November 1.
    The company's specialty sales are likely to drive growth and the street is hoping that they would offset the weakness from its US unit Taro, which reported its lowest sales in ten quarters.
    According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, Sun Pharma's revenue may increase 13 percent from the year-ago period. However, net profit and margin may decline compared to the same period last year.
    The street is working with a EBITDA margin estimate between 24-27 percent.
    On comparing with the June quarter, the company's performance is likely to be flat with EBITDA margin declining 120 basis points.
    Weak results from the company's US unit Taro will weigh on the overall performance. Taro Pharma, reported a net loss for the September quarter compared to a net profit for the same period last year.
    It also reported an operating loss of $6.81 million during the quarter. Taro reported an operating profit of $24.4 million in September last year.
    Taro's sales were also the lowest in the last ten quarters.
    A key monitorable in Sun Pharma's results will be revenue from its specialty sales and whether those would be able to offset some of the weakness from Taro's numbers.
    Sun Pharma's specialty sales increased 29 percent year-on-year in the June quarter to $191 million, led by the cancer drug Odomzo, psoriasis drug Illumya, Winlevi for acne and Cequa for the eye.
    The company's US revenue is likely to increase 3 percent from the June quarter to around $420 million to $430 million. Growth is likely to be led by a ramp up in Illumya and acne drug Winlevi along with a stomach drug Pentasa.
    The US formulations business contributed 30 percent to the company's revenue in financial year 2022.
    Sun Pharma's domestic formulations business, which forms a third of overall revenue is likely to grow between 14-15 percent year-on-year during the September quarter. During the June quarter, ex-Covid-19 sales for the India business increased 13 percent year-on-year.
    Shares of Sun Pharma have gained 20 percent so far this year.
