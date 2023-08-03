Sun Pharma Q1 results: Numbers better than estimates despite Halol import alert

The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,022.5 crore for the June quarter, which was marginally below the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 2,090.4 crore.

India's largest drug manufacturer Sun Pharma Ltd. reported a better-than-estimated quarter for the April-June period, despite the company facing issues such as the import alert at Halol.

While the company's revenue was better-than-expectations, the operating profit beat estimates. EBITDA margin of 27.9 percent was 310 basis points higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 24.8 percent.

Sun Pharma's US Formulations sales stood at $471 million, which is a growth of 12 percent from the same period last year. A CNBC-TV18 poll had pegged US sales to range between $440 million - $465 million. The figure is also higher than the March quarter figure of $430 million.

Global specialty sales grew by 21 percent year-on-year to $232 million and accounted for 16.2 percent of the overall sales for the June quarter.

India formulation sales for the company stood at Rs 3,560 crore, which is a growth of 5.1 percent from the same period last year.

"We are well positioned to meet our growth guidance for financial year 2024," Managing Director Dilip Shangvi said.

Emerging market formulation sales increased by 6.5 percent year-on-year to $261 million. "I am excited about the progress in our specialty pipeline and the potential for offering new treatments for patients in needs," Shangvi added.