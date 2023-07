Sun Pharma created a pledge of 51.3 lakh equity shares on June 30, 2023, in

favour of Tata Capital Financial Services, the lender. This is as a security for a loan obtained by the company.

The promoters have a shareholding of 54.48 percent. Some large promoters of the company are Dilip Shanghvi with 9.6 percent shareholding, Shanghvi Finance Private Limited with 40.3 percent shareholding, AdityaMedisales Limited with 1.67 percent shareholding.