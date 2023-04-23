Sun Pharma says that the company is taking the required corrective steps, but there will be a temporary pause in the release of batches from Mohali until the US FDA-mandated measures are implemented.

India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. on Sunday was directed by the US FDA to take corrective actions at its Mohali facility before releasing further final product batches into the US. The news came in a "Consent Decree Correspondence/Non-Compliance Letter" from the regulator on April 23.

These corrective actions include, among others, retaining an independent CGMP expert to conduct batch certifications of drugs manufactured at the Mohali facility.

Sun Pharmaceuticals in a regulatory filing on exchanges said, “The Company has received a letter titled 'Consent Decree Correspondence/Non-compliance Letter' from the US FDA. US FDA has directed the Company to take certain corrective actions at the Mohali facility before releasing further final product batches into the US.”

US FDA inspected Sun Pharmaceuticals’ Mohali facility from August 3-12, 2022, and classified the inspection as Official Action Indicated (OAI).

US shipments from Mohali will resume once these measures are in place.