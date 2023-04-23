1 Min(s) Read
Sun Pharma says that the company is taking the required corrective steps, but there will be a temporary pause in the release of batches from Mohali until the US FDA-mandated measures are implemented.
India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. on Sunday was directed by the US FDA to take corrective actions at its Mohali facility before releasing further final product batches into the US. The news came in a "Consent Decree Correspondence/Non-Compliance Letter" from the regulator on April 23.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun
Apr 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Earth Day 2023: Investing in the planet with sustainable choices
Apr 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Earth Day 2023 — India Inc needs to work on climate and environmental literacy
Apr 22, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
The Israel Ambassador to India writes on how to save the planet with innovation — the experience from home
Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
These corrective actions include, among others, retaining an independent CGMP expert to conduct batch certifications of drugs manufactured at the Mohali facility.
Sun Pharmaceuticals in a regulatory filing on exchanges said, “The Company has received a letter titled 'Consent Decree Correspondence/Non-compliance Letter' from the US FDA. US FDA has directed the Company to take certain corrective actions at the Mohali facility before releasing further final product batches into the US.”
US FDA inspected Sun Pharmaceuticals’ Mohali facility from August 3-12, 2022, and classified the inspection as Official Action Indicated (OAI).
Sun Pharma says that the company is taking the required corrective steps, but there will be a temporary pause in the release of batches from Mohali until the US FDA-mandated measures are implemented.
US shipments from Mohali will resume once these measures are in place.
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!