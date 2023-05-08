Here are the USFDA concerns on Sun Pharma's Mohali unit

The US drug regulator, has in its letter, indicated that Sun Pharma's Mohali unit is not operating in line with the consent decree, which it entered into in January 2012.

Sun Pharma continues to be in focus on account of its Mohali Unit. Last month, the company had informed the exchanges that it had received the non-compliance letter or consent decree correspondence letter for the Mohali Unit. CNBC-TV18 has now managed to access the letter issued to the unit.

The US drug regulator, has in its letter, indicated that the unit is not operating in line with the consent decree, which it entered into in January 2012. Remember, Sun Pharma had inherited the Mohali facility from Ranbaxy, during the merger that took place in 2015. The plant, which had an import alert that was lifted after four years in 2017, was a part of a consent decree which Ranbaxy had entered into in 2012 that contained certain provisions to ensure compliance.

The USFDA has pointed out four main concerns in their letter. It points out cross contamination of API Clonazepam and Sun Pharma’s inability to identify the source of contamination. The drug regulator has also pointed out incidences of some employees backdating data and believe the investigation undertaken by the site personnel was inadequate. The drug regulator has also pointed out discrepancies in collection of water samples and manufacturing process of cardiac drug ranolazine was not properly validated.

The company has been asked to take certain corrective actions at the Mohali facility. The drug regulator has told the company to retain an independent current good manufacturing practice expert to help in review and remediation. For example, the expert will help conduct batch certifications before releasing the final product batches into the US. The company will require a batch-by-batch certification for a minimum of 12 months from the time the first batch is certified.

The latest steps by the US drug regulator is a result of an inspection in August last year. The facility was issued six observations by the US drug officers. The Mohali plant after last year’s inspection was classified as 'official action indicated' or 'OAI'. An OAI is the most severe of the three types of classification of a plant, one of which the USFDA has to issue within three months of a plant inspection. An OAI raises the risk of adverse action by the US drug regulator on the facility and could result in delays of new approvals.

According to analysts, the observations point to possible data integrity, a severe form of observation which questions authenticity of the information generated in the plant. Nomura which has retained its 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,190 has indicated the key concerns as per the USFDA seem to be around data handling / integrity, process control, out of specification.

At present, the US supplies of the Mohali Unit is estimated at $100-150 million. Analysts fear it may face disruptions and possible permanent loss of market share to competition while it undertakes remediation. One of the key fears is the stoppage of the manufacturing of the colon drug Pentasa generic from the plant. Pentasa generic currently constitutes over 50 percent of the sales from the plant and is an important drug for Sun Pharma, which is only generic in Pentasa. Nomura says stoppage of supplies of Pentasa could adversely impact profit margins in near term as it is likely to be a high margin drug for the company.