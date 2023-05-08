English
Here are the USFDA concerns on Sun Pharma's Mohali unit

By Ekta Batra  May 8, 2023 9:08:24 AM IST (Published)

The US drug regulator, has in its letter, indicated that Sun Pharma's Mohali unit is not operating in line with the consent decree, which it entered into in January 2012.

Sun Pharma continues to be in focus on account of its Mohali Unit. Last month, the company had informed the exchanges that it had received the non-compliance letter or consent decree correspondence letter for the Mohali Unit. CNBC-TV18 has now managed to access the letter issued to the unit.

The US drug regulator, has in its letter, indicated that the unit is not operating in line with the consent decree, which it entered into in January 2012. Remember, Sun Pharma had inherited the Mohali facility from Ranbaxy, during the merger that took place in 2015. The plant, which had an import alert that was lifted after four years in 2017, was a part of a consent decree which Ranbaxy had entered into in 2012 that contained certain provisions to ensure compliance.
The USFDA has pointed out four main concerns in their letter. It points out cross contamination of API Clonazepam and Sun Pharma’s inability to identify the source of contamination. The drug regulator has also pointed out incidences of some employees backdating data and believe the investigation undertaken by the site personnel was inadequate. The drug regulator has also pointed out discrepancies in collection of water samples and manufacturing process of cardiac drug ranolazine was not properly validated.
