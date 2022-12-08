However, the USFDA has excluded 14 products from this import alert, subject to certain conditions.
US Food & Administration (US FDA) has issued an import alert to one of the export-oriented manufacturing units of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., located at Halol in Gujarat. The US drug regulator had inspected this unit of Sun Pharma, India's largest drugmaker by revenue, between April 26 to May 9 this year.
Sun Pharma's Halol facility will remain under the Official Action Initiated (OAI) status as there were some 10 (non-compliance) observations have been marked in the regulatory inspection report, said a note issued by the FDA to the company.
An import alert means that all future shipments of products manufactured at the particular facility are subject to entry refusal in the US market until the facility becomes compliant with the FDA's current Good Manufacturing Practices.
However, the US drug regulator has excluded 14 products from this import alert, subject to certain conditions, though the company has not specified the products that have been excluded. The Halol facility accounted for nearly 3 percent of the company's overall revenue.
"The Company continues to cooperate with the USFDA and will undertake all necessary steps to resolve these issues and to ensure that the regulator is completely satisfied with the company’s remedial action," the company wrote in a stock exchange filing.
In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 last month, after posting quarterly results, Sun Pharma Group CFO CS Muralidharan said that the company was working towards Halol plant remediation, but that would take some time.
Last month, the company's Mohali facility was also classified as Official Action Initiated (OAI) unit. The regulators had inspected the erstwhile Ranbaxy facility in August and had issued six observations for the same.
Shares of Sun Pharma are down 3 percent at Rs 989.30, post the announcement.
