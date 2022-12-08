USFDA lists Sun Pharma's Halol Facility under import alert

English
By Hormaz Fatakia  Dec 8, 2022 10:31:32 AM IST (Updated)

However, the USFDA has excluded 14 products from this import alert, subject to certain conditions.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will not be able to ship any new drugs from its Halol facility to the US as the FDA drug regulator placed the unit under an import alert.
The Halol facility was inspected by the USFDA between April 26 to May 9 this year.
An import alert means that all future shipments of products manufactured at the facility are subject to admission refusal in the US market until the facility becomes compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices standards.
However, the USFDA has excluded 14 products from this import alert, subject to certain conditions. However, the company has not specified the products that have been excluded.
For the financial year 2022, supplies to the US market from the Halol facility accounted for nearly 3 percent of the company's overall revenue, including the 14 excluded products.
"The Company continues to cooperate with the USFDA and will undertake all necessary steps to resolve these issues and to ensure that the regulator is completely satisfied with the company’s remedial action," the company wrote in its exchange filing.
Sun Pharma's Halol facility continued to be classified as Official Action Initiated (OAI) and had issued 10 observations for the same.
In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 last month, after posting quarterly results, Sun Pharma Group CFO CS Muralidharan said that the company was working towards Halol plant remediation, but that would take some time.
Last month, the company's Mohali facility was also classified as Official Action Initiated (OAI). The regulators had inspected the erstwhile Ranbaxy facility in August and had issued six observations for the same.
Shares of Sun Pharma are down 3 percent at Rs 989.30, post the announcement.
First Published:  IST
