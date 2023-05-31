English
    Sun Pharma gets China NMPA approval for injection used in treatment of plaque psoriasis

    China has a 9 percent share in the global pharma market. Its share of injectable drug delivery in global pharma is 12 percent at $64 billion.

    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has received approval from the Chinese health authority, National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), for tildrakizumab injection, which is used for treating moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults.

    The product has also been approved for marketing in the United States, European Union, Japan, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong, Sun Pharma said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.


    The injection under the brand name Ilumetri is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are undergoing systemic therapy or phototherapy.

