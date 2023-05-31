Sun Pharma gets China NMPA approval for injection used in treatment of plaque psoriasis

China has a 9 percent share in the global pharma market. Its share of injectable drug delivery in global pharma is 12 percent at $64 billion.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has received approval from the Chinese health authority, National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), for tildrakizumab injection, which is used for treating moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults.

The product has also been approved for marketing in the United States, European Union, Japan, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong, Sun Pharma said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.