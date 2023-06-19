CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsSun Pharma acne cream WINLEVI gets Health Canada approval

Sun Pharma acne cream WINLEVI gets Health Canada approval

Sun Pharma acne cream WINLEVI gets Health Canada approval
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 19, 2023 7:39:36 PM IST (Updated)

WINLEVI is thought to reduce sebum (oil) production and thus check the hormonal cascade. Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ended at Rs 1,002.50, up by Rs 10.30, or 1.04 percent on the BSE.

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Monday, June 19, said its wholly-owned subsidiary Sun Pharma Canada Inc has received Health Canada's approval of PrWINLEVI (clascoterone cream 1%).

Live Tv

Loading...

WINLEVI is the first and only androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris (acne) in patients 12 years of age and older, and the newest Health Canada-approved formulation to target the hormonal component of acne for Canadian patients in 40 years, the company said in an exchange filing.


"Acne is a common condition due to hormonal triggers. However, there has been a gap in topical acne treatments which impact the hormonal cascade of acne for Canadians," said Dr Jerry K.L. Tan, dermatology specialist and Founder of The Healthy Image Center in Windsor, Ontario.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X