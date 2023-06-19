Sun Pharma acne cream WINLEVI gets Health Canada approval

WINLEVI is thought to reduce sebum (oil) production and thus check the hormonal cascade. Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ended at Rs 1,002.50, up by Rs 10.30, or 1.04 percent on the BSE.

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Monday, June 19, said its wholly-owned subsidiary Sun Pharma Canada Inc has received Health Canada's approval of PrWINLEVI (clascoterone cream 1%).

Live Tv

Loading...

WINLEVI is the first and only androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris (acne) in patients 12 years of age and older, and the newest Health Canada-approved formulation to target the hormonal component of acne for Canadian patients in 40 years, the company said in an exchange filing.