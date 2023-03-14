Sula Vineyards says grape farms weren’t hit much due to unseasonal rains

Sula Vineyard’s optimism is rooted in the resilience of the grape vines that have been cultivated at its vineyards. The vines have been carefully selected and bred to withstand extreme weather conditions, and the company has invested heavily in modern technology to ensure that they remain healthy and productive.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rajeev Samant, MD and CEO of the winery, said that the grape vines at Sula Vineyards have not been impacted much by the unseasonal rains that hit parts of Maharashtra recently. The CEO said he was confident about the future of the wine industry, despite the challenges posed by unseasonal rains.

“I am very pleased to say that the vine grapes have not been impacted by the unseasonable rains. Over the last couple of decades, we have learned a lot about mitigating climate change. So, unseasonal rain is nothing new for us.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on March 13 that as per preliminary information around 13,729 hectares of crops have been damaged so far due to unseasonal rains in the state.

As per the Maharashtra government, crops in eight districts are damaged. In Nashik, wheat, grapes, mangoes, and other vegetable crops that were spread over 2,685 hectares were damaged.

Though Sula seems to have protected itself well, IMD officials told CNBC-TV18 on March 14 that due to easterly and westerly winds interaction, more thunderstorm activity would take place in Maharashtra from March 16 to March 20. This will cause rain and even hailstorms.

The impact will be in the entire state, but Vidarbha and Central Maharashtra will get the most affected. This will cause further crop damage.

IMD said that it had issued warnings to farmers about the rains and hailstorms and advised them to harvest their crops as soon as possible.

