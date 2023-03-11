Bittu Varghese quits as CFO of Sula Vineyards

The company will be relieving him of his duties with effect from June 9, the statement said.

One of the country’s largest wineries, Sula Vineyards announced the resignation of Bittu Varghese, the Chief Financial Officer of the company. Varghese proposed his resignation on Friday, March 10.

In its exchange filing dated March 11, the winery said, “Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that Mr. Bittu Varghese, Chief Financial Officer, and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, on March 10, 2023, has tendered his resignation from services of the Company to pursue his professional interests outside Sula.”

The company will be relieving him of his duties with effect from June 9, the statement said.

It added, “The Company is in the process of appointing a new Chief Financial Officer and the same will be communicated to the stock exchanges in the due course.”

ALSO READ | Sula Vineyards posts 16% rise in net profit in Q3

Varghese took charge as the CFO of Sula Vineyards in 2019 and led the finance department, thereby spearheading the winery to a successful IPO on December 12, 2022. Previously, has also worked with French spirits group Pernod Ricard.

During the December quarter, the country’s lone listed wine maker’s revenue jumped by 14.5 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 209.1 cr as compared to Rs 182.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its PAT (profit after tax) clocked to Rs 39 crore in the third quarter of FY23, a 16 percent rise as compared to the same quarter a year ago.

On Friday’s trading session, the stock price of the company was down by 0.98 percent to Rs 355.20.