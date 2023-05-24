Here is why Sudarshan Chemical shares gained the most in two years on Wednesday

The export business, in fact, achieved the milestone of crossing the annual revenue mark of Rs 1,000 crore this year.

Shares of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. surged over 12 percent in trade on Wednesday after the pigment-manufacturing company’s March quarter numbers showed strong growth compared to the previous quarter.

The company's revenue increased by 31 percent compared to the December quarter to Rs 691 crore and 10.2 percent compared to the same period last year.