Here is why Sudarshan Chemical shares gained the most in two years on Wednesday

By Sonal Bhutra  May 24, 2023 12:58:12 PM IST (Published)

The export business, in fact, achieved the milestone of crossing the annual revenue mark of Rs 1,000 crore this year.

Shares of Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. surged over 12 percent in trade on Wednesday after the pigment-manufacturing company’s March quarter numbers showed strong growth compared to the previous quarter.

The company's revenue increased by 31 percent compared to the December quarter to Rs 691 crore and 10.2 percent compared to the same period last year.


Revenue of the specialty revenue increased to Rs 412 crore from Rs 340 crore in the December quarter, while the non-specialty revenue increased to Rs 181 crore from Rs 143 crore sequentially.

