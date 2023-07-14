CNBC TV18
Subex's HyperSense Fraud Management now available on Google Cloud

By Vahishta Unwalla  Jul 14, 2023 4:16:01 PM IST (Published)

Subex has announced the availability of its fraud management solution on Google Cloud. This joint venture is expected to improve fraud prevention in the telecommunications industry.

'This collaboration combines Subex's extensive fraud management expertise with the unparalleled scalability, reliability, security, advanced analytics, and robust partner ecosystem offered by Google Cloud', the company said in a press release uploaded on the stock exchanges.
The shares of Subex rose 20 percent on July 14 to end the day at Rs 34 apiece.
With Google Cloud's scalability, fraud management systems can handle the increasing volumes of data and transactions, adapt to varied fraud patterns and seamlessly scale resources as needed. Moreover, the security features provided by Google Cloud, including encryption and identity management, ensure the protection of sensitive customer data and the integrity of the fraud management system.
Founded in 1992, Subex is a software product company which works in the space of Digital Trust i.e. privacy, security, risk mitigation, predictability and confidence in data, mainly catering to the telecommunication space, focusing on products to communications Service Providers(CSPs) globally.
Tags

Google CloudSubex

