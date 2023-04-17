Subex MD & CEO Vinod Kumar Padmanabhan requests for an early retirement

Vinod Kumar Padmanabhan will continue as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the company until May 1, 2023, the company said in a statement. The Board of Directors have approved Padmanabhan’s request. Earlier, he was supposed to retire on March 31, 2024.

Software company Subex, on Monday, said that Vinod Kumar Padmanabhan, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has requested for an early retirement.

Padmanabhan will continue as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the company until May 1, 2023, the company said in a statement.

The Board of Directors have approved Padmanabhan’s request. Earlier, he was supposed to retire on March 31, 2024.

He will continue to be on the Board of the company till July 14, 2023 as Non-Executive, Non- Independent Director and will help with the transition, the Bengaluru headquartered company added.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors, on the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, have appointed Nisha Dutt as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective May 2, 2023.

Dutt has been on the Board of Directors since 2015 as Independent Director. She holds an expertise in consulting, advisory, Investment Banking. She has also served as CEO of Intellecap Advisory.

Dutt holds a MS in Industrial Engineering from Oklahoma State University and Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Ohio University.

Subex reported its Q3 earnings in February this year. The company reported a loss of Rs 4.7 crore against a profit of Rs 2.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Its margin also fell by 230 basis points to 6.9 percent as opposed to 9.2 percent in the same quarter last year.

The stocks of Subex settled at Rs 31.70 apiece, down over 2.30 percent, when the market closed today. April 17, 2023. However, the stock has remained up by over 11.50 percent this month to date.