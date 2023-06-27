Strong cement demand unlikely to stimulate pricing in Q1FY24

Cement demand in the first quarter of FY24 is likely to grow 12% at a PAN India level. Despite several efforts, prices are anticipated to stay steady and some price improvement is expected post the festive season.

The infrastructure-driven investments ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, are driving a broad-based demand increase in North India, especially Rajasthan. Nearly 40 percent demand is contributed by by the Centre, while the rest 60 percent comes from the residential and commercial sectors in this region.

However, a strong cement demand is unlikely to stimulate pricing . Nirmal Bang expects the cement demand in the first quarter of FY24 to grow 12 percent at a PAN India level. Ultra Tech cement , the largest player in the Indian cement industry shall declare its results for the quarter ending 30th June, 2023 on July 21st.

In western India, the key drivers of the continuing infrastructure development are the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections later this year and the assembly election in Mumbai. In the first quarter of FY24, the urban housing and real estate activities is expected to increase cement demand by 15 percent year on year in west India with Mumbai involving large demand for roads, motorways and metros development and Gujarat led by Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the trans-harbour connection, coastal roads as well as steady growth in urban affordable housing projects.