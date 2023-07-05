CNBC TV18
Strides Pharma shares drop 7% after its biologics arm sells manufacturing facility to Syngene

By Ekta Batra  Jul 5, 2023

Syngene expects minor dilution of its operating margin as a result of costs to be incurred in this facility, but expects this plant to positively contribute to the bottom line from financial year 2027.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science Ltd. plunged as much as 7 percent on Wednesday after the Bengaluru-headquartered company announced that it was selling the multi-modal manufacturing facility of its biologics arm to Syngene International Ltd. for Rs 702 crore.

Strides Pharma informed the bourses that Stelis Biopharma Ltd, the company’s biologics unit and a biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has entered into a binding term sheet with Syngene to divest its Unit 3 multi-modal facility at Bommasandra Industrial Area, Bengaluru.


Syngene shall acquire the Unit 3 on a slump sale basis and the consideration for the transaction will be settled in cash. The transaction should conclude within 90 days, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

X