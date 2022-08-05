Streaming platform SoundCloud lays off 20% of its workforce

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Streaming platform SoundCloud has announced to cut 20 percent of its workforce "given the challenging economic climate and financial market headwinds".

SoundCloud CEO Michael Weissman wrote in an email that affected employees would be notified over the next several days, reports Billboard.

“We will be making reductions to our global team that will impact up to 20 percent of our company,” Weissman said in the email.

“Making changes that affect people is incredibly hard. But it is one that is necessary given the challenging economic climate and financial market headwinds,” he added.

The change positions SoundCloud for the long run and “puts us on a path to sustained profitability”.

In 2017, SoundCloud fired about 40 percent of its workforce for the company's “long-term, independent success”.

The company also changed its payout system in March 2021, by subscription and advertising money. It took to allocating funds directly to the artists fans choose to stream, like its competitors Spotify and Apple Music.

This time, the company said that it has “begun to make prudent financial decisions across the company and that now extends to a reduction to our team”.

SoundCloud announced its first profitable quarter in 2020. Earlier this year, the company said its annual revenue run rate was around $300 million.

Soundcloud is one of many tech companies that have announced either layoffs or have frozen hiring for this year given the 40-year-high inflation going on in the US.