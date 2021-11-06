Storyboard18 | What does it take to build enduring brands?

Watch the first episode of Storyboard18's new series 'Build To Last' hosted by Mastercard's global CMO Raja Rajamannar

What does it take to build enduring brands? Storyboard18's special series, Build To Last, hosted by Raja Rajamannar, global chief marketing and communications officer and President - Healthcare Business, Mastercard, helps us unpack that question. It decodes new realities and the power of Brand in building lasting and legendary Indian companies.

In the first episode, Rajamannar chats with e-commerce unicorn Meesho’s founder and CEO, Vidit Aatrey, who shares how he is building one of the most exciting, fast-growing startups in India.

Rajamannar and Aatrey talk about the difference between growing a business and building a brand, and address the big tech and data-led disruptions that marketers face today. They also talk about building for Bharat and India, and harnessing the power of purpose and people-first cultures to build enduring and endearing brands.