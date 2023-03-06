Stocks with more women in management outperform those with fewer women: BofA Securties

Women who bring diverse experience, knowledge, skill-sets, and perspective also bring additional alpha with less pay, wrote Bank of America in its second annual Alpha Female report.
Stocks with a higher proportion of women in management have outperformed those with a lower proportion by 26 percent over a five-year period in Asia. In fact, women who bring diverse experience, knowledge, skill-sets, and perspective also bring additional alpha with less pay, wrote Bank of America in its second annual Alpha Female report. This set of companies has also outperformed the benchmark index by four percent over the same period.
The study is based on companies from the MSCI Asia Pacific Index with emphasis on three key gender diversity metrics — the proportion of women in management, the proportion of women on the board, and the proportion of women employees.
While more than half of Apollo Hospital’s board members are women, half of Zomato also hails from the same sex. As far as the number of women employees is concerned, 85 percent of Taiwan’s Eclat Textile are women. That was followed by Japan’s KOSE with 84 percent of the total employee strength. India’s Page Industries occupies the fifth spot with 82 percent of women employees.
Further, Australia’s Brambles topped in the remuneration with 16 percent higher pay to women than its men employees. India’s Reliance Industries, IOCL and Hero MotoCorp are also featured among the top companies with the lowest gender pay gap. The report further argues females in Asia earn 83 cents to every dollar males earn, on average. However, the diversity disclosure in Asia is improving from low levels and it has the potential to add alpha and improve fundamentals.
Additionally, companies with higher women participation also boast of higher RoE, more attractive ESG ranking, and enjoyed lower cost of capital. However, based on available data, just 25 percent of company management in Asia are women, on average.
