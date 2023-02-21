Stocks To Watch In 2023 | India's largest passenger car maker aims to be in top gear this year

India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki is aiming to become the market leader in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) space by the next financial year. The company has a slew of new launches expected in 2023, which could aid and support their volumes.

Reports indicate there is a new Swift and an MPV that could be launched this calendar year. Maruti launched the 5-door Jimny and the crossover version of Baleno, the Fronx at Auto Expo this year, and they will start deliveries later in 2023.

The other big trigger for Maruti this year is the electric vehicle SUV concept eVX which was showcased at Auto Expo to underline electrification plans in India.

Although the electric vehicle is expected to be launched in April 2025, Maruti has spoken at length about its electrification plans which analysts believe is a positive trigger for the company.

The management guided for new products to help Maruti attain its dominant position in UVs. But that’s the big question - can Maruti win back market share in 2023? Maruti aims to reach to 45 percent market share by end of the next financial year.

A lot of brokerages believe that the stock could have more valuation upside.

Currently, Maruti trades at 21-22 times price-to-earnings for financial year 2025 which is lower than its median one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 30 times over the last 5 years.

On an average, the price targets for Maruti are anywhere between Rs 11,000 to 13,000.

75 percent of the 52 analysts that track Maruti Suzuki have a buy recommendation on the stock. Six analysts recommend a hold while seven have a sell rating.

Morgan Stanley expects Maruti's market share to rise to 43 percent from 41 percent currently.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India are up 3 percent this year and have been flat over the last 12 months.