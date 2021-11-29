Sterlite copper plant case: Vedanta moves SC, seeks access for maintenance citing 'acid leaks'

Natural resources company Vedanta on Monday moved the Supreme Court (SC) and sought access to the Tuticorin plant in Tamil Nadu citing the need for repair and maintenance owing to the recent floods in the state.

The company told SC that the facility was experiencing acid leaks and warned the leaks could contaminate the local environment.

The company while presenting its case to the SC also argued that the closure of the plant has led to a loss of 24000 jobs. The company claimed that the facility can meet 36 percent of India's copper needs as the recent rise in copper import has the government worried.

Until the closure of the Sterlite Copper plant in 2018, India was a net exporter of copper for nearly two decades.

The International Copper Association had earlier said that India's copper import, that rose 26 percent to 60,766 tonnes in the June quarter of 2021-22, is likely to rise further in the rest of the financial year, as the economic activities pick up the pace.