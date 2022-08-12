    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Sterling and Wilson shares fall after Shapoorji Pallonji says will offload 1.25% stake

    Sterling and Wilson shares fall after Shapoorji Pallonji says will offload 1.25% stake

    Sterling and Wilson shares fall after Shapoorji Pallonji says will offload 1.25% stake
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Shapoorji Pallonji and Company proposed to sell up to 23,70,787 equity shares, having a face value of Re 1 each, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Sterling Wilson share

    TRADE
    Shapoorji Pallonji said it was looking to offload a 1.25 percent stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, sending the shares of the green power company down by 4 percent in morning trade on Friday.
    At 1:38 pm, shares of Sterling and Wilson were trading at Rs 277.6, a decline of 3.79 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
    Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy opened on a muted note at Rs 280 and slipped further to Rs 276.75, registering a fall of 4.10 percent over its previous close on the BSE in the early morning trade.
    Also read: IPCA cracks on sharp drop in profit and pharma firm reducing margin guidance
    Shapoorji Pallonji has proposed to sell up to 23,70,787 equity shares, having a face value of Re 1 each, representing 1.25 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
    On August 12, non-retail investors will be able to participate in the Offer-for-Sale (OFS) through a separate window of the stock exchange.
    The company said there will be a floor price of Rs 270 per equity share in the offer.
    Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here.
    (With inputs from PTI)
    (Edited by : Nishtha Pandey)

    Tags

    Shapoorji PallonjiSterling and WilsonSterling and Wilson listing

    Previous Article

    Masayoshi Son is now down $4 billion on his SoftBank side deals

    Next Article

    Cummins India shares climb as firm aims for Rs 500 crore exports every quarter

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng