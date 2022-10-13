Sterling and Wilson shares fall over 3% after poor September quarter show

By Nishtha Pandey

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy declined over 3 percent on the back of the company's poor performance for the July-September quarter. The company’s net loss widened to Rs 298.71 crore for the quarter as compared to Rs 284.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

At 9:45 am, shares of Sterling and Wilson were trading at Rs 292, down by 3.48 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

The total income of the company dipped to Rs 410.80 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,469.74 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Net sales of Sterling and Wilson for the quarter dipped 76 percent year-on-year and stood at Rs 312.69 crore, the lowest number in the last five quarters. The interest cost for the company grew 124.01 percent as compared to the corresponding period a year ago, signifying high borrowing costs.

The company also announced that it had bagged an order worth Rs 2,212 crore from NTPC REL. The order from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL) is for its proposed 1,255 MWac/1,568 MWdc solar PV project at Khavda RE Power Park, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, SWRE said in a BSE filing.

"We are pleased to secure this prestigious order from NTPC REL, which is our largest domestic order so far," said Amit Jain, Global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group. "This win illustrates SWRE's project management capabilities and worldwide expertise, trust and leadership. Our grasp of client demands, excellent execution track record, world-class technology, and O&M expertise set us apart from other EPC companies."