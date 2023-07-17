Sterling & Wilson shares gain most in two years after reporting first positive gross margin in ten quarters

An increased operational leverage or falling fixed cost is expected to drive Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) turnaround by the third quarter of the current financial year.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. (SWREL) shares gained 13 percent on Monday after the company reported a positive gross margin during the June quarter after nine quarters it being in the negative territory.

Gross margin for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group company stood at 11.3 percent during the June quarter.

Sterling & Wilson's current, unexecuted, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) order book stood at Rs 4,903 crore, with nearly 94 percent coming from the domestic side. The company bagged two domestic orders worth Rs 500 crore with an energy capacity of 400 megaWatt (MW) during the June quarter.

The company is targeting the domestic order book to be worth Rs 5,000 crore by the end of the second quarter of financial year 2024, the management told analysts in an earnings call last week.

The company has managed to achieve its standalone operational EBITDA breakeven in the June quarter, while the net debt stood at Rs 2,100 crore as of June 30, 2023.

Brokerage firm Nuvama has recommended a ‘Buy’ rating on Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, with a price target of Rs 454 per share. At the stock’s current trading price, Nuvama’s target projects a potential upside of 39.67 percent from Friday's closing levels.

The brokerage forecasts an accelerating ‘V-shaped’ recovery for Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, while the gross profit has beaten estimates from the execution of new profitable orders in the June quarter.

SWREL is in the process of cutting fixed costs from approximately Rs 400 crore per annum to Rs 250 crore a year, stated Nuvama, further adding that the company’s current bid pipeline stands at 22 GW with a domestic project mix of 58 percent.