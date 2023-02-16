Step App: The Move-to-Earn platform that claims to be the future of fitness

Step App is another emerging M2E platform. As per its website, the platform claims to be the “future of fitness” and the “best M2E project” in existence.

A look at Step App, the Move-to-Earn (M2E) platform that claims to be the future of fitness Move-to-earn platfitnessorms has shot in popularity over the last couple of years. These apps reward users with crypto for staying fit and exercising regularly. Owing to the demand for such apps, several M2E platforms have sprung up in the market over the last few years, including StepN, Dustland Runner, Sweatcoin, etc.

Step App is another emerging M2E platform. As per its website, the platform claims to be the “future of fitness” and the “best M2E project” in existence today. But what is Step App and how does it work? Tag along to find out.

What is Step App?

Step App is a Move-to-Earn metaverse project built on the Avalanche network. The platform aims to get people active and earning crypto by combining fitness, gamification, AR, and economic incentives. Users are rewarded with the platform’s native cryptocurrency, KCAL, every time they go for walks or runs. KCAL has real-world value. This means it can be traded on crypto exchanges for real money.

How does Step App work?

To begin with, users need to download and install the Step App on their phones. It is available for both iPhone and Android users. Once you have the app on your phone, simply make an account and create/import your crypto wallet. Now, to begin playing, you need to buy yourself a pair of virtual, NFT sneakers, knowns as SNEAKs. However, SNEAKs can only be purchased using FITFI.

FITFI is the native token of the Step Protocol (more on this later), the layer-2 blockchain upon which the Step App is built. The token is available for purchase on most popular exchanges and was trading at $0.02 at the time of writing. Once you have FITFI in your wallet, you can use it to purchase your SNEAK NFT and begin playing the game.

‘Energy’ is another key element in the game. Users can only earn tokens when they have energy. Once a user has depleted their energy, they will no longer earn KCAL for their runs/walks. Instead, the user will have to wait for the energy to be refilled before they can start earning again.

A user’s energy levels and the time it takes for the energy to be refilled depend completely on the SNEAKs they own. Some sneakers are extremely rare and have more energy and refill much faster than others. Moreover, while playing the game you will also receive chests. These are loot boxes that contain KCAL and gems. Gems are in-game points, meaning they don’t have value outside the game (unlike KCAL). These points can only be used to upgrade the level of your sneakers. The higher the level of your SNEAKs, the more KCAL you can earn per session.

What's next for the Step App?

The Step App has plans to launch several new features in the coming months. The project is working on integrating with leading fitness wearables like Fitbit and Apple Watch, which would allow users to track their fitness data directly through the app. They are also working on adding more social and gaming features to the platform, including live events, tournaments, and leaderboards.

Step App is also exploring the potential of integrating with other DeFi protocols and platforms. For example, the app could allow users to borrow against their SNEAK NFTs or use them as collateral for loans. Additionally, the Step App could enable users to earn rewards in other cryptocurrencies or tokens, which would increase the app's utility and attractiveness.

The Step Ecosystem

As mentioned earlier, the Step App is part of a much larger Step Protocol. This is a layer-2 blockchain built on the Avalanche network. According to its website, the Step Protocol is looking to build the “future of fitness one step at a time.”

In addition to its M2E Step App, the Step Protocol is also home to Step EX (a decentralised crypto exchange), Step Launch (an NFT marketplace), and several other components. The Step Protocol is also working on a staking platform where users can delegate their FITFI tokens to nodes on the network and receive newly minted tokens in return.

The Step Protocol also provides SDK tool kits to developers who wish to build their own DApps on the network. The protocol has also set up a fund to provide financial support to promising developers and projects on the Step Protocol. Basically, the M2E Step App is only a tiny part of the much larger Step Protocol.

Conclusion

Overall, Step App is an exciting project that has the potential to revolutionise the fitness industry and the world of cryptocurrency. By encouraging users to exercise and compete with each other, Step App could create a new paradigm for staying fit and healthy. By combining fitness, finance, and gaming, the project could also attract a whole new demographic of users to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain. As Step App continues to develop and grow, it will be interesting to see how the project evolves and what impact it has on the wider ecosystem.