Steel Strips Wheels shares drop most in three years after June quarter net profit drops

The leading manufacturer of automotive wheel rims posted a 1.25 percent decline in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter to Rs 47.4 crore, compared to Rs 48.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. dropped more than 10 percent on Wednesday after the company reported a decline in net profit in its quarterly earnings for the quarter ending June 2023.

