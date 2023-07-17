Steel Strips Wheels shares gain after promoter reduces pledged stake, says more reduction on the cards

Steel Strips Wheels announced that around 45.7 lakh shares of the company were released from the pledge on July 15. Consequently, pledged equity shares have come down from 8.7 percent to 5.78 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company.

Shares of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., a leading manufacturer of automotive wheel rims, gained nearly 4 percent in trade on Monday after the company announced that the promoters have released some of their pledged shares.

In a stock exchange notification on Monday, Steel Strips Wheels announced that around 45.7 lakh shares of the company were released from the pledge on July 15. Consequently, pledged equity shares have come down from 8.7 percent to 5.78 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company.

The total number of shares pledged has now reduced to around 90 lakh, which is around 9.22 percent of the total promoter shareholding.

Notably, the promoters hold 9.81 crore equity shares in Steel Strips Wheels, which is 62.68 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company.

Before the July 15 release of shares, 1.36 crore equity shares were pledged, which formed 13.88 percent of the total promoter shareholding.

The promoter on Monday also informed that further de-pledging was imminent.

Recently, in a report dated June 26, ICICI Direct assigned a ‘Buy’ rating to Steel Strips Wheels with a price target of Rs 260.

Explaining the rationale behind the rating, ICICI Direct said that Steel Strips Wheels benefits from a powertrain-agnostic product profile (which means no electric vehicle risk), healthy volume growth visibility, increasing share of exports and alloy wheel in overall sales mix and a consequent rise in margins and return ratios.

“We also derive comfort from its inexpensive valuations and healthy balance sheet,” ICICI Direct said in its report, adding that the stock was its “high conviction small-cap idea”.