CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsSteel Strips Wheels shares gain after promoter reduces pledged stake, says more reduction on the cards

Steel Strips Wheels shares gain after promoter reduces pledged stake, says more reduction on the cards

Steel Strips Wheels shares gain after promoter reduces pledged stake, says more reduction on the cards
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 17, 2023 12:53:33 PM IST (Published)

Steel Strips Wheels announced that around 45.7 lakh shares of the company were released from the pledge on July 15. Consequently, pledged equity shares have come down from 8.7 percent to 5.78 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company.

Shares of Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., a leading manufacturer of automotive wheel rims, gained nearly 4 percent in trade on Monday after the company announced that the promoters have released some of their pledged shares.

In a stock exchange notification on Monday, Steel Strips Wheels announced that around 45.7 lakh shares of the company were released from the pledge on July 15. Consequently, pledged equity shares have come down from 8.7 percent to 5.78 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company.


The total number of shares pledged has now reduced to around 90 lakh, which is around 9.22 percent of the total promoter shareholding.

Notably, the promoters hold 9.81 crore equity shares in Steel Strips Wheels, which is 62.68 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company.

Before the July 15 release of shares, 1.36 crore equity shares were pledged, which formed 13.88 percent of the total promoter shareholding.

The promoter on Monday also informed that further de-pledging was imminent.

Recently, in a report dated June 26, ICICI Direct assigned a ‘Buy’ rating to Steel Strips Wheels with a price target of Rs 260.

Explaining the rationale behind the rating, ICICI Direct said that Steel Strips Wheels benefits from a powertrain-agnostic product profile (which means no electric vehicle risk), healthy volume growth visibility, increasing share of exports and alloy wheel in overall sales mix and a consequent rise in margins and return ratios.

“We also derive comfort from its inexpensive valuations and healthy balance sheet,” ICICI Direct said in its report, adding that the stock was its “high conviction small-cap idea”.

Shares of Steel Strips Wheels are trading 2.9 percent higher at Rs 206.20. The stock is up nearly 27 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Steel Strips Wheels

Recommended Articles

View All
Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud

Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

World View | NATO entry for Ukraine —Zelensky will have to keep on fighting the war to earn its place in the elite security outfit

Jul 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read

World View | PM Modi's UAE visit — here's how it renewed the focus for a new vigour in bilateral relations

World View | PM Modi's UAE visit — here's how it renewed the focus for a new vigour in bilateral relations

Jul 16, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Zoomed Out | India's upskilling ecosystem — here's how the roadmap for Indian real estate sector could be set for Amrit Kaal

Zoomed Out | India's upskilling ecosystem — here's how the roadmap for Indian real estate sector could be set for Amrit Kaal

Jul 15, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X