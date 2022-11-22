Homebusiness newscompanies news

Steel Strips Wheels signs MoU with Redler Technologies to manufacture EV controllers

Steel Strips Wheels has entered into an agreement with Israel-based electrical power services provider Redler Technologies to set up a joint venture for manufacturing and marketing motion control systems for electric vehicles.
The Joint Venture in India will focus upon the development, manufacture and marketing innovative motion control systems for two, three and four wheeler EVs.
The JV aims to synergise Steel Strips Wheels' manufacturing capability, large customer access and strong presence in India with Redler's access to advanced technology. The aim is to bring state-of-the-art technology products under the Make-In-India campaign.
The steel and alloy wheel rims manufacturer achieved a net turnover of Rs 334.4 crore in October 2022, compared to Rs 300.58 crore in the same month last year.
The company stated that the festive retail demand remained fairly strong in every segment during the period and expects the momentum to sustain going ahead. Further, the alloy wheels segment revenue doubled in October 2022, while exports grew 84 percent.
For the September quarter, Steel Strips Wheels' topline grew nearly 13 percent year-on-year while net profit declined to Rs 54.6 crore from Rs 62.8 crore.
Shares of Steel Strips Wheels are trading 3 percent higher at Rs 162.60.
