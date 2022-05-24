Global steel giant ArcelorMittal on May 24 announced the appointment of Stephanie Werner-Dietz as its executive vice president. Werner-Dietz is coming to the company from Nokia, where she is chief people officer and a member of the group leadership team, ArcelorMittal said in a statement.

"Stephanie Werner-Dietz will join the company on 1st September 2022 as executive vice president and global head of human resources. Bart Wille, who currently holds this position, has decided to retire at the end of this year following a career of 37 years in human resources management," it said. In her new role, Werner-Dietz will handle the responsibility of all people-related topics, including human resource management, real estate and health and safety.

A bit about Werner-Dietz

According to the statement, Werner-Dietz is a German and holds a diploma in applied business languages (Chinese) and international business studies from the University of Applied Sciences of Bremen, Germany. She will report to Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Aditya Mittal, and will also work closely on human resources issues with the company's Executive Chairman Lakshmi N. Mittal.

She will be based in the company's head office in Luxembourg. Lakshmi N. Mittal said: "With Stephanie (Werner-Dietz) we will have another highly experienced human resources executive who will ensure that ArcelorMittal further refines and develops its people strategy, so that we can continue to attract and develop the brightest talent in all our operations around the world."

Her role

Aditya Mittal, CEO, said: "I would thank Bart (Wille) for his strong leadership of the HR function in the past five years. He is a much-valued colleague and member of the ArcelorMittal family. I'm very much looking forward to welcoming Stephanie to ArcelorMittal and working closely with her on our people agenda."