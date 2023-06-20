Stated-owned RVNL gets 3 orders worth Rs 11,256 crore from Chennai Metro Rail

Here are the details of the construction contracts. Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd ended at Rs 122.55, down by Rs 1.85, or 1.49 percent on the BSE.

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Tuesday, June 20, said it has received three orders worth Rs 11,256 crore from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) for the construction of underground stations in the phase-ii project.

The first contract is for the construction of five underground stations at KMC (Kilpauk), Sterling Road Jn, Nungambakkam, Gemini (Anna Flyover), Thousand Lights and Thousand Lights Cross Over Box, and other works besides the diaphragm wall of two underground stations at Royapettah Government Hospital (Royapettah) and Chetpet Metro in Corridor 3 of CMRL phase-II project.

The time period of the contract is 1,725 days and it is worth Rs 1,730 crore, RVNL said.

The second contract is for the construction of four underground stations at Dr Radhakrishnan Salai, Thirumayilai, Mandaneli, and Adyar Junction and two cross passage shafts and one emergency escape shaft and works other than diaphragm wall of one underground station at Greenways Road Metro in Corridor 3 of CMRL phase-II project.

The size of the contract is Rs 1,461 crore and the time period is 1,725 days.

The last contract is for the construction of three underground stations at Adyar Depot, Indira Nagar, and Taramani Road Junction (Taramani) and ramp and works other than the diaphragm wall of the underground station at Thiruvanmiyur Metro in Corridor 3 of CMRL phase-ii project.

The time period of the contract is 1,630 days and it is worth Rs 8,065 crore, the company said.

