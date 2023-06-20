CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeStated owned RVNL gets 3 orders worth Rs 11,256 crore from Chennai Metro Rail News

Stated-owned RVNL gets 3 orders worth Rs 11,256 crore from Chennai Metro Rail

Stated-owned RVNL gets 3 orders worth Rs 11,256 crore from Chennai Metro Rail
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 20, 2023 5:37:08 PM IST (Published)

Here are the details of the construction contracts. Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd ended at Rs 122.55, down by Rs 1.85, or 1.49 percent on the BSE.

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Tuesday, June 20, said it has received three orders worth Rs 11,256 crore from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) for the construction of underground stations in the phase-ii project.

Live Tv

Loading...

The first contract is for the construction of five underground stations at KMC (Kilpauk), Sterling Road Jn, Nungambakkam, Gemini (Anna Flyover), Thousand Lights and Thousand Lights Cross Over Box, and other works besides the diaphragm wall of two underground stations at Royapettah Government Hospital (Royapettah) and Chetpet Metro in Corridor 3 of CMRL phase-II project.


The time period of the contract is 1,725 days and it is worth Rs 1,730 crore, RVNL said.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X