Stated-owned RVNL gets 3 orders worth Rs 11,256 crore from Chennai Metro Rail

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Tuesday, June 20, said it has received three orders worth Rs 11,256 crore from Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) for the construction of underground stations in the phase-ii project.

The first contract is for the construction of five underground stations at KMC (Kilpauk), Sterling Road Jn, Nungambakkam, Gemini (Anna Flyover), Thousand Lights and Thousand Lights Cross Over Box, and other works besides the diaphragm wall of two underground stations at Royapettah Government Hospital (Royapettah) and Chetpet Metro in Corridor 3 of CMRL phase-II project.