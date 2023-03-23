State-owned NBCC sells space at Delhi's World Trade Centre for Rs 415 crore

Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd ended at Rs 33.88, down by Rs 0.23, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.
State-owned NBCC Ltd on Thursday, March 23, said it has sold 1.05 lakh square feet of the built-up area of World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi for Rs 415.10 crore.
"This is to inform you that NBCC being the implementing agency for the redevelopment of 3 nos. GPRA colonies has Conducted 18 e-auction sales of commercial built-up space at World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi," the company said in an exchange filing.
It said in the latest e-auction, four buyers had participated and were successful in the purchase of approximately 1.05 lakh square feet of built-up area amounting to Rs 415.10 crore.
To date, the total area sold is 15.49 lakh square feet of built-up area amounting to Rs 6,251.90 crore, it added.
The property is located in Nauroji Nagar, which is in the south of New Delhi. It has frontage on Africa Avenue and the Ring Road, which is an arterial road in New Delhi. Africa Avenue further connects Palm Marg in the south and Diplomatic Area in the north.
In this complex, there are 12 commercial towers, spanning over three million square feet of area, each of ground-plus-nine configuration.
NBCC, which is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is present in three main segments — project management consultancy (PMC), real estate development, and EPC contracting.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
