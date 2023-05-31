Here's why shares of India's largest lender are trading with losses

SBI posted its highest-ever quarterly profit led by healthy loan growth, better fees and lower credit costs for the quarter ended March 2023.
The ex-dividend date for a stock is the date at which it begins trading without the benefit of the next dividend payment for new shareholders. This means that dividend payments will no longer be paid to investors who purchase a stock on this day.
Before this dividend, SBI had announced a dividend of Rs 7.10 per share in financial year 2022 and Rs 4 per share in financial year 2021.
After the earnings, HDFC Securities maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on SBI with a revised price target of Rs 732. “We tweak our FY24E/FY25E estimates to factor in stronger loan growth and lower credit costs, partly offset by higher operating expenditure,” the note said.
Shares of SBI are trading 1.5 percent lower at Rs 583.75.
