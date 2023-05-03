China recovery aids Starbucks earnings beat but guidance leaves street disappointed

Starbucks' China chair Belinda Wong said that March saw same-store sales rise by 30 percent and that momentum has spilled over into the ongoing quarter as well.

Starbucks' revenue and earnings per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 beat expectations, aided by better-than-expected international sales. The company follows an October-September fiscal year format.

China, which is Starbucks' second-largest market, saw same-store sales increase for the first time in seven quarters after Beijing relaxed its zero-Covid policy.

US and China comprise of 61 percent of Starbucks' overall stores globally.

For the quarter, Starbucks reported $8.72 billion in revenue, compared to estimates of $8.4 billion. Net profit also increased to $908.3 million from $674.5 million last year.

Comparable sales during the quarter increased 11 percent, surpassing expectations of a 7.3 percent gain.

The results underscore consumers’ resilience as they continue paying higher menu prices for discretionary items like oatmilk lattes. They also further reinforce that dining out is back.

Starbucks' China chair Belinda Wong said that March saw same-store sales rise by 30 percent and that momentum has spilled over into the ongoing quarter as well.

The company said its active US loyalty program members increased by 15 percent from the year-ago period to 30.8 million during the quarter ended April 2.

However, shares of the Coffee giant fell 5.5 percent in extended trading on Tuesday after it reaffirmed its guidance for the full fiscal. The street termed the move has a cautious one, despite a strong quarter and the recovery in China.

For the full fiscal, Starbucks expects revenue growth of 10-12 percent and EPS to grow at the lower end of the 15-20 percent range.

The decision to leave guidance unchanged signals unease about the economy’s trajectory, with executives referring to uncertainty multiple times during the call, according to analysts.

(With Inputs From Agencies.)