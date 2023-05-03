China recovery aids Starbucks earnings beat but guidance leaves street disappointed

Starbucks' China chair Belinda Wong said that March saw same-store sales rise by 30 percent and that momentum has spilled over into the ongoing quarter as well.

Starbucks' revenue and earnings per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 beat expectations, aided by better-than-expected international sales. The company follows an October-September fiscal year format.

China, which is Starbucks' second-largest market, saw same-store sales increase for the first time in seven quarters after Beijing relaxed its zero-Covid policy.

US and China comprise of 61 percent of Starbucks' overall stores globally.