By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Starbucks operates over 300 stores in the country. The 5,200 sq ft Reserve Store in Mumbai has been done by Sonal Vasave and Makarand Narkar, who recreated the famous Starbucks mermaid into a mural, and architect-artist Ankon Mitra, who created a sculpture befitting the space.

Beverage major Starbucks opened its first Starbucks Reserve store in the country. The store will offer the brand’s signature handcrafted beverages in Fort, Mumbai, reported The Vogue. The company claims that the reserve stores are the brand’s selection of the rarest and most premium coffee blends.

The opening of the reserve store in Mumbai, where it has the most number of stores already, is highlighting the growing push to elevate the coffee-drinking experience for India’s rapidly growing coffee market.

“It’s where we push our own boundaries of craft, developing a unique roast for each individual lot before experimenting with coffee as an art form—brewing, ageing, infusing and blending it into imaginative and often surprising creations,” the company said on its website.

ALSO READ:

The 5,200 sq ft Reserve Store in Mumbai has been done by Sonal Vasave and Makarand Narkar, who recreated the famous Starbucks mermaid into a mural, and architect-artist Ankon Mitra, who created a sculpture befitting the space.

Coffee aficionados can find two bars within the store, one which serves customers their favourite regular and seasonal Starbucks drinks. The second bar, however, offers speciality beverages made using unique brewing methods like pour-over, Chemex, siphon, and Nitro Cold Brew among others.

Launched as a joint venture between Starbucks Coffee Company and Tata Consumer Products Ltd a decade ago, the company now has over 300 stores in the traditionally tea-drinking country. Starbucks serves over 3.3 lakh customers in India every week. Starbucks Coffee Company also became one more addition to the growing list of global business giants to appoint an Indian as their top officer. The company recently appointed Laxman Narasimhan as its Chief Executive Officer.