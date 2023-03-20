homebusiness Newscompanies NewsStarbucks CEO Howard Schultz steps down, Laxman Narasimhan assumes leadership ahead of schedule

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz steps down, Laxman Narasimhan assumes leadership ahead of schedule

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 20, 2023 6:02:30 PM IST (Published)

The announcement of his official appointment has come as a surprise, as Starbucks had previously indicated that the transition would not be complete until the end of March, with Narasimhan assuming full duties in April.

Laxman Narasimhan has officially assumed the position of CEO at Starbucks, taking over from Howard Schultz as of Monday, according to a statement released by the Seattle-based coffee giant. This announcement comes nearly two weeks earlier than previously anticipated.

Recommended Articles

View All

Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'

Mar 20, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector

Mar 20, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read

Bali will shut down for 24 hours on Wednesday for this unique ritual

Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Narasimhan is set to make his first public address as the chief executive of Starbucks at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.
The announcement of his official appointment has come as a surprise, as Starbucks had previously indicated that the transition would not be complete until the end of March, with Narasimhan assuming full duties in April.
Prior to his appointment, Narasimhan served as the chief executive of Reckitt, a company that owns popular brands such as Lysol, Durex, and Mucinex. He had also worked at major corporations such as PepsiCo and McKinsey, gaining valuable experience in the consumer goods industry and consulting.
Also read: Winds of change at India Inc. - A list of top management changes in recent times
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Howard SchultzLaxman Narasimhanstarbucks

Previous Article

CEAT appoints Arnab Banerjee as CEO after Anant Goenka resigns

Next Article

Mahindra completes acquisition of MITRA Agro Equipments for Rs 62 crore