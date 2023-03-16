Star Housing Finance: Promoter Deepesh Jain sells entire holding

Even Jenisha Jain, part of the promoter Group sold part of her holding in the month of February. As per a disclosure made on February 27, Jenisha Jain offloaded 1 lakh of the total 6.64 lakh shares that she held in the company.

Star Housing Finance in an exchange disclosure informs about the sale of 3 lakh shares via the open market in the last three sessions by promoter Deepesh Jain. With this sale, the holding of Deepesh Jain is now almost nil in the company. The stock of Star Housing Finance has been under pressure, a move in-line with peers. In 2023 so far, the stock has seen a fall of more than 12 percent of which, a drop of 6 percent has come in last week.

Even Jenisha Jain, part of the promoter Group sold part of her holding in the month of February. As per a disclosure made on February 27, Jenisha Jain offloaded 1 lakh of the total 6.64 lakh shares that she held in the company. As of December 2022, total promoter holding in the company was at 24 percent while institutional holding was at 1.06 percent.

Star Housing Finance, formerly known as Akme Star Housing Finance, is a rural-focused housing finance company. The Company operates in rural and semi-urban geographies to provide housing finance assistance to first-time EWS and LIG home buyers for the purchase of low-cost housing units. Recently, the company expanded its footprint by opening a new branch in Jalgaon.

Speaking on the issue, the company said that Maharashtra is a strong residential market, particularly in terms of affordable housing, with favourable demographics and increased affordability, particularly in semi-urban areas. The company plans to continue expanding in the state to meet the growing demand for housing across various districts.

In Thursday’s session, the stock is trading with a minor gain with a price of around TRs 46 per share.

