CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsStandard Chartered Bank offers 20 weeks of paid paternity and adoption leave to all employees

Standard Chartered Bank offers 20 weeks of paid paternity and adoption leave to all employees

In a boost for gender parity Standard Chartered employees, regardless of their sex or relationship status, can avail up to 20 weeks of paid paternity and adoption leave, effective from September 1, 2023.

Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 30, 2023 6:14:22 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Standard Chartered Bank offers 20 weeks of paid paternity and adoption leave to all employees

In a progressive stride towards fostering a more inclusive and family-friendly workplace, Standard Chartered Bank on Wednesday (August 30) unveiled an extensive enhancement of its paternity and adoption leave benefits.

Share Market Live

Effective from September 1, 2023, Standard Chartered employees, regardless of their gender or relationship status, can avail up to 20 weeks of paid paternity and adoption leave.


With these revamped policies, the bank will revolutionise its approach to parental leave, empowering all employees to play a more equitable role in caregiving for their children.

This ground-breaking move signifies a significant shift towards gender neutrality and underscores the bank's commitment to supporting its workforce in balancing their personal lives with flourishing careers.

Also Read: US companies struggle to operate in China as raids and exit bans mount

Even as Stanchart gave a boost to paternity and adoption leave policies, maternity benefits in India will continue to align with statutory requirements, offering a 26-week maternity leave.

Group Head Of Human Resources at Standard Chartered Tanuj Kapilashrami said the bank continuously looks at how it can introduce progressive benefits that drive inclusion, improve employee experience, and help colleagues achieve their potential.

"We hope that our actions inspire other employers — across industries, around the world — to take similar actions. If we take a stand together, we can build a movement that creates a more inclusive society," Kapilashrami said.

Also Read: Diageo India banking on premiumisation and Baileys for double-digit growth

Standard Chartered India and South Asia Head, Human Resources, Shivshanker SV said the bank is committed to fostering an equitable and inclusive workplace, and today it took another step forward by enhancing paternity and adoption leave up to 20 weeks.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Standard Chartered Bank

Recommended Articles

View All
NTPC greenlights Rs 15,530-crore investment for Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-II in Chhattisgarh

NTPC greenlights Rs 15,530-crore investment for Lara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-II in Chhattisgarh

Aug 30, 2023 IST2 Min Read

BharatPe CBO steps down for entrepreneurial journey

BharatPe CBO steps down for entrepreneurial journey

Aug 30, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Fortis Healthcare expands footprint with Rs 225-crore acquisition of Medeor Hospital Manesar

Fortis Healthcare expands footprint with Rs 225-crore acquisition of Medeor Hospital Manesar

Aug 30, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X