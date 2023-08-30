Standard Chartered Bank offers 20 weeks of paid paternity and adoption leave to all employees

In a progressive stride towards fostering a more inclusive and family-friendly workplace, Standard Chartered Bank on Wednesday (August 30) unveiled an extensive enhancement of its paternity and adoption leave benefits.

Share Market Live NSE

Effective from September 1, 2023, Standard Chartered employees, regardless of their gender or relationship status, can avail up to 20 weeks of paid paternity and adoption leave.

With these revamped policies, the bank will revolutionise its approach to parental leave, empowering all employees to play a more equitable role in caregiving for their children.

This ground-breaking move signifies a significant shift towards gender neutrality and underscores the bank's commitment to supporting its workforce in balancing their personal lives with flourishing careers.

Also Read: US companies struggle to operate in China as raids and exit bans mount

Even as Stanchart gave a boost to paternity and adoption leave policies, maternity benefits in India will continue to align with statutory requirements, offering a 26-week maternity leave.

Group Head Of Human Resources at Standard Chartered Tanuj Kapilashrami said the bank continuously looks at how it can introduce progressive benefits that drive inclusion, improve employee experience, and help colleagues achieve their potential.

"We hope that our actions inspire other employers — across industries, around the world — to take similar actions. If we take a stand together, we can build a movement that creates a more inclusive society," Kapilashrami said.

Standard Chartered India and South Asia Head, Human Resources, Shivshanker SV said the bank is committed to fostering an equitable and inclusive workplace, and today it took another step forward by enhancing paternity and adoption leave up to 20 weeks.