Breaking News
Tamil Nadu passes Bill banning online gaming despite new IT rules
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsShriram Finance increases share in 2 wheeler financing to meet demand revival

Shriram Finance increases share in 2-wheeler financing to meet demand revival

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   Apr 10, 2023 11:48 AM IST (Published)
Mini

It is heartening to see demand coming back and companies like Shriram Finance stepping up to meet the needs of their customers. With the company's projected growth in the segment, it seems that the future of two-wheeler financing in India is bright.

business | Apr 10, 2023 11:48 AM IST
Shriram Finance has been successful in increasing its market share in the 2-wheeler financing sector as it tries to take several measures to meet the demand revival being witnessed in the sector.

Recommended Articles

View All
Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Apr 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it

Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?

Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?

Apr 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Umesh Revankar, Vice Chairman and MD of Shriram Finance, highlighted that the demand for urban 2-wheelers is coming back, and his company has seen good demand for 2-wheelers in the last six months.
“2-wheeler demand is mostly coming from the rural market and the semi-urban market. Last six months, there has been consistent growth. So I believe the demand is slowly coming back,” he said.
Moreover, Shriram Finance is increasing its market share in the 2-wheeler financing segment.
“We are increasing our market share in two-wheelers. I strongly believe that we will keep growing in 2-wheeler at around 20 percent year-on-year (YoY),” he said.
Also Read | Godrej Properties shares jump after March quarter bookings rise, collections double sequentially
This is a testament to the company's efforts to provide customers with competitive rates, flexible repayment options, and excellent customer service.
Revankar went on to state that he expects a 20 percent growth in the 2-wheeler financing segment in the coming year. This is a bullish projection and reflects the company's confidence in the economy's recovery.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, on April 6, has announced that the Indian central bank will not hike its lending rate (repo rate) contrary to what market watchers and economists were expecting. Governor Das reasoned that the global economy has seen an uptick in recent times, as well as inflation, has started to moderate.
“The pause is good and if the inflation is under control, we should able to see the pause for a longer time,” he said.
The stock was up more than 2 percent in last month.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X