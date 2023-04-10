Shriram Finance has been successful in increasing its market share in the 2-wheeler financing sector as it tries to take several measures to meet the demand revival being witnessed in the sector.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Umesh Revankar, Vice Chairman and MD of Shriram Finance, highlighted that the demand for urban 2-wheelers is coming back, and his company has seen good demand for 2-wheelers in the last six months.

“2-wheeler demand is mostly coming from the rural market and the semi-urban market. Last six months, there has been consistent growth. So I believe the demand is slowly coming back,” he said.

Moreover, Shriram Finance is increasing its market share in the 2-wheeler financing segment.

“We are increasing our market share in two-wheelers. I strongly believe that we will keep growing in 2-wheeler at around 20 percent year-on-year (YoY),” he said.

This is a testament to the company's efforts to provide customers with competitive rates, flexible repayment options, and excellent customer service.

Revankar went on to state that he expects a 20 percent growth in the 2-wheeler financing segment in the coming year. This is a bullish projection and reflects the company's confidence in the economy's recovery.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, on April 6, has announced that the Indian central bank will not hike its lending rate (repo rate) contrary to what market watchers and economists were expecting. Governor Das reasoned that the global economy has seen an uptick in recent times, as well as inflation, has started to moderate.

“The pause is good and if the inflation is under control, we should able to see the pause for a longer time,” he said.

The stock was up more than 2 percent in last month.

