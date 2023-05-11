English
SRF expects 20% growth in its specialty chemicals business, packaging margin may see pressure

By Sonal Bhutra  May 11, 2023 11:47:19 AM IST (Published)

SRF said it was also looking at refrigerant gas exports to the Middle-Eastern markets from the second quarter of the current financial year.

Chemicals company SRF Ltd. is eyeing 20 percent growth in the specialty chemicals business for financial year 2024. Some moderation in this segment was anticipated during this quarter.

However, the management said that margins for the packaging business will continue to remain under pressure. In an earnings call, the management also said that the technical textiles business may see some recovery in the years ahead.


SRF's strong capex intensity will continue this year as well. SRF is focusing on becoming a pharma contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and is likely to enter this segment via an organic or inorganic route.

