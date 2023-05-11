SRF expects 20% growth in its specialty chemicals business, packaging margin may see pressure

SRF said it was also looking at refrigerant gas exports to the Middle-Eastern markets from the second quarter of the current financial year.

Chemicals company SRF Ltd. is eyeing 20 percent growth in the specialty chemicals business for financial year 2024. Some moderation in this segment was anticipated during this quarter.

However, the management said that margins for the packaging business will continue to remain under pressure. In an earnings call, the management also said that the technical textiles business may see some recovery in the years ahead.