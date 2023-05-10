SRF revises aluminium foil facility capex higher to Rs 530 crore from Rs 425 crore earlier

2 Min(s) Read
Earlier in January, the SRF's board approved the proposal to set up a facility to manufacture aluminium foil at an estimated cost of Rs 425 crore.
Chemical firm SRF Ltd. on Tuesday announced that its board has approved a revised capex plan to set up an aluminium foil manufacturing facility.
The company will now spend a total of Rs 530 crore to set up the said facility, instead of Rs 425 crore planned earlier.
The capex has been enhanced due to changes being made to the machine configuration to boost output, product portfolio, and quality along with some increase in civil and pre-operative expenses, SRF informed the bourses.