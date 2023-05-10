SRF revises aluminium foil facility capex higher to Rs 530 crore from Rs 425 crore earlier

Earlier in January, the SRF's board approved the proposal to set up a facility to manufacture aluminium foil at an estimated cost of Rs 425 crore.

Chemical firm SRF Ltd. on Tuesday announced that its board has approved a revised capex plan to set up an aluminium foil manufacturing facility.

The company will now spend a total of Rs 530 crore to set up the said facility, instead of Rs 425 crore planned earlier.