With the economy under strain from the Russian-Ukrainian war and rapid interest rate hikes, Spotify has seen advertisers cut down on spending, mirroring a trend seen at Meta and Google parent Alphabet Inc.

Spotify, the music streaming company, announced on Monday plans to cut 6 percent of its workforce, amid a downturn in the technology sector as the industry brace for a possible recession.

Following two years of pandemic-driven growth during which they made aggressive hiring decisions, tech companies are now experiencing a drop in demand. This has caused companies like Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. to lay off thousands of employees.

According to Spotify, severance-related expenses would range from 35 million euros ($38.06 million) to 45 million euros.

The company said its chief content and advertising business officer Dawn Ostroff will also depart.

Spotify had about 9,800 full-time employees, as of September 30.

