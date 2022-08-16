SpiceJet settles agreement with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation

By CNBCTV18.com

SpiceJet entered into a settlement agreement with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation Ltd and its affiliated leasing entities — Wilmington Trust SP Services Ltd, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Ltd and Falgu Aviation Leasing Ltd related to two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and one Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft.

The settlement will allow the entry of two more fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into the SpiceJet fleet, news agency ANI reported.

The settlement agreement ended all litigation proceedings between the parties. All proceedings before UK court and the Delhi High Court will be withdrawn.

What's the SpiceJet-Goshawk dispute

According to reports, Goshawk and its trustees had sued SpiceJet for $16.2 million, which the airline has been unable to pay.

Goshawk and its trustee had leased three planes to SpiceJet — one B737-800 and two B737-MAX8s. The issue reportedly started when there were travel restrictions and Boeing MAX8s were grounded in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The lessors approached the Delhi High Court when SpiceJet had decided to spin off the assets. They wanted to stop the transfer until the lease dues were paid, Live Mint reported.

Last year, SpiceJet had announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Boeing Co. The Chicago-headquartered company had reportedly agreed to provide certain accommodations and settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 Max aircraft and its return to service.