    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    SpiceJet settles agreement with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation

    SpiceJet settles agreement with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation

    SpiceJet settles agreement with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The settlement agreement between SpiceJet and aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation ended all litigation proceedings between the parties. All proceedings before UK court and the Delhi High Court will now be withdrawn.

    SpiceJet entered into a settlement agreement with aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation Ltd and its affiliated leasing entities — Wilmington Trust SP Services Ltd, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing Ltd and Falgu Aviation Leasing Ltd related to two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and one Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft.
    The settlement will allow the entry of two more fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into the SpiceJet fleet, news agency ANI reported.
    The settlement agreement ended all litigation proceedings between the parties. All proceedings before UK court and the Delhi High Court will be withdrawn.
    What's the SpiceJet-Goshawk dispute
    According to reports, Goshawk and its trustees had sued SpiceJet for $16.2 million, which the airline has been unable to pay.
    Goshawk and its trustee had leased three planes to SpiceJet — one B737-800 and two B737-MAX8s. The issue reportedly started when there were travel restrictions and Boeing MAX8s were grounded in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
    The lessors approached the Delhi High Court when SpiceJet had decided to spin off the assets. They wanted to stop the transfer until the lease dues were paid, Live Mint reported.
    Last year, SpiceJet had announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Boeing Co. The Chicago-headquartered company had reportedly agreed to provide certain accommodations and settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 Max aircraft and its return to service.
    (Edited by : Akriti Anand)
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    Boeing 737 MAX spicejetSpiceJet

    Next Article

    India@75 | View: Towards Aatmanirbharta in aerospace and defence

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng