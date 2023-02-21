SpiceJet mulls fund raise as losses continue to mount

The Ajay Singh-led low-cost airline has been looking at various avenues to raise funds to stay afloat amid mounting losses. In the quarter that ended September 2022, it reported a net loss of Rs 833.2 crore against Rs 570.5 crore in the same period last year.

SpiceJet in its scheduled board meeting on February 24 to consider earnings for the December-ended quarter, will seek board approval to raise funds via the issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis upon conversion of outstanding liabilities. Also, it is planning to consider options for raising fresh capital through the issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers.

The Ajay Singh-led low-cost airline has been looking at various avenues to raise funds to stay afloat amid mounting losses. In the quarter that ended September 2022, it reported a net loss of Rs 833.2 crore against Rs 570.5 crore in the same period last year and against a loss of Rs 789 crore in the June quarter.

In other news, the Supreme Court had last week directed SpiceJet to encash bank guarantee and pay Rs 270 crore to its former promoter Kalanithi Maran.