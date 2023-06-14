SpiceJet's financial woes deepen with $15 million judgment in UK court

SpicejJt, a financially struggling airline, faces further legal troubles as two aircraft leasing companies secure a $15 million judgment against them in the London High Court. Additional cases have been filed against SpiceJet in London, and the airline's attempts to delay proceedings were unsuccessful. The leasing companies are expected to pursue enforcement of the judgment through the National Company Law Tribunal in India, joining another party that has already done so. SpiceJet's defence strategy in these legal battles remains uncertain.

During the court proceedings, it was noted that SpiceJet made several attempts to delay the court's timetable. In one instance, the airline's legal team withdrew from the case, citing non-payment of fees. Subsequently, SpiceJet requested additional time, stating that they were in the process of hiring a new legal team. However, the court was unimpressed with these excuses and insisted that the proceedings must continue. As a result, a summary judgment was entered against the airline.

GASL Ireland and VS MSN are expected to seek enforcement of the UK court's judgment through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in India. Wilmington Services, another party that had obtained a summary judgment against SpiceJet in London, has already approached the NCLT in India.

With the mounting litigation both in the United Kingdom and India, it remains to be seen what arguments SpiceJet will present to defend itself in these legal battles.