SpiceJet board approves slump sale of cargo business, Rs 2,500 crore QIP

The board of aviation carrier SpiceJet Ltd. has entered into a business transfer agreement with its subsidiary SpiceXpress and Logistics Pvt. Ltd., to transfer its cargo business undertaking as a going concern, on a slump sale basis.

With this, cargo business will now be exclusively undertaken by the subsidiary from April 1, 2023.

The overall consideration of Rs 2,555.77 crore, for the transfer of the cargo business undertaking will be funded by SXPL through the issuance of securities in a combination of equity shares and Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCD).

As part of its ongoing restructuring with aircraft lessors Carlyle Aviation Partner or its affiliates, these CCDs will be transferred to those agreeing to exchange their lease liabilities for an aggregate amount equivalent to total nominal value of such CCDs.

The board has also approved the issue of equity shares on a preferential basis to the aircraft lessors based upon the conversion of their existing lease liabilities equivalent to an amount not exceeding $29.5 million.

Another proposal approved by the board is the exchange of its outstanding lease liabilities for an aggregate amount not exceeding $65.5 million into CCDs of SXPL, which are held by SpiceJet.

As part of the restructuring with aircraft lessor CLSEC Holdings 10 DAC, an affiliate of Castlelake, and in order to acquire two Boeing 737-800 airframes, the board has in-principally agreed to purchase the entire share capital of AS Lease 41 (Ireland) Ltd. from CLSEC Holdings 10 DAC.

SpiceJet will also raise funds to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore through the issue of eligible securities to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), subject to regulatory approvals.

Shares of SpiceJet are trading 5.2 percent higher at Rs 41.75.