SpiceJet appoints ex-InterGlobe finance head Ashish Kumar as CFO

By CNBC-TV18

Low-cost airline SpiceJet on Friday said it has appointed Ashish Kumar as the chief financial officer of the company with effect from September 9, 2022.

Kumar, who comes with over 26 years of experience across various sectors, joins SpiceJet from Interglobe Enterprises, where he served as vice president, and head of corporate finance, beginning January 2019. Previously, he served as the chief financial officer at Interglobe Hotels for five years from 2014 to 2018.

Prior to that, Kumar was head of finance at Tata Value Homes and Suzlon Infrastructure from 2011 to 2014 and 2009 to 2010, respectively. He has also worked with Reliance Infrastructure and Hindustan Petroleum.

A certified chartered accountant (ACA), cost accountant (FCMA), and company secretary (ACS), Kumar is an M.Com from the University of Kolkata and B.Com (Hons) from St Xavier’s College, Kolkata.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said he is delighted to welcome Kumar to the SpiceJet family.

"Restructuring SpiceJet and putting it back on a path of rapid growth is the best job in the aviation industry today. Ashish’s experience and proven track record will ensure that he can successfully lead this effort. I wish him all the best for his new role," he added.

Kumar said he is delighted and honoured to join SpiceJet and looks forward to closely working with the team, "I hope to contribute to the growth story and scale greater heights with the company under the able leadership of Ajay Singh."